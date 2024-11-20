Published 15:06 IST, November 20th 2024
UP Shocker: Newborn Baby Taken Away by Wild Animal in Balrampur, Search Underway
In a shocking incident, a 19-day-old baby girl was taken away by a wild animal when she was sleeping beside her mother; a search is underway.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Newborn Baby Taken Away by Wild Animal in Balrampur | Image: Freepik
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
15:06 IST, November 20th 2024