sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US-India Ties | Elon Musk | Air Pollution | Diljit Dosanjh | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • UP Shocker: Newly-wed Woman Molested by 4 Men on Delhi-Aligarh Train, Husband Thrashed

Published 13:40 IST, November 15th 2024

UP Shocker: Newly-wed Woman Molested by 4 Men on Delhi-Aligarh Train, Husband Thrashed

A 22-year-old newlywed woman was allegedly molested by four men around midnight when she and her husband were travelling from Delhi to Aligarh on a special pass

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
molestation and robbery of Ugandan woman Delhi
UP: Youths try to molest woman in train, thrash husband for resisting; 1 held | Image: Shutterstock
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

13:40 IST, November 15th 2024