UP Shocker: Passenger Killed Over Seat Dispute on Begampura Express Train

Amethi: A dispute over a seat on board the Begampura Express turned violent on Thursday, leaving a 24-year-old man dead and two of his brothers seriously injured, police here said.

The incident occurred between Lucknow and Nihalgarh stations when the train was en route from Jammu to Varanasi, and the accused have been arrested, they said.

According to police, the altercation began over a seat and escalated into a physical confrontation.

Tauhid, a 24-year-old resident of Maderikan here, was returning home from Ambala when he got into an argument with a group of youths from Gautampur village in adjoining Sultanpur district.

"The dispute intensified, and the youths attacked Tauhid with a knife and an iron rod, fatally injuring him," a police official said.

Before succumbing to his injuries, Tauhid managed to inform his family, prompting his brothers, Talib (20) and Tausif (27), to rush to Nihalgarh railway station, the official said.

"Upon arrival, the attackers assaulted them as well, leaving both seriously injured. Talib was referred to Lucknow's trauma centre after initial treatment at CHC Jagdishpur, while Tausif continues to receive treatment at the CHC," the official added.

Tanuj Pal, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the local Bhale Sultan Shaheed Smarak police station, said, "The body has been sent for postmortem, and necessary legal action is being taken. The accused youths have been arrested by the GRP (Government Railway Police) at Sultanpur railway station".