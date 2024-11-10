Published 15:11 IST, November 10th 2024
UP STF Arrests Man Who Escaped Mumbai Police Custody
The Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh has arrested a man here who was on the run after escaping from police custody in Maharashtra's Thane.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
