Published 15:11 IST, November 10th 2024

UP STF Arrests Man Who Escaped Mumbai Police Custody

The Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh has arrested a man here who was on the run after escaping from police custody in Maharashtra's Thane.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
arrest
सांकेतिक फोटो | Image: Freepik
