Updated March 10th, 2024 at 22:34 IST
UP: SUV Crashes into Oncoming Autorickshaw in Prayagraj, 2 Dead
Two persons died and five others were injured following a head-on collision between an autorickshaw and an SUV near the Bhirpur police outpost here on Sunday evening, police said.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Prayagraj: Two persons died and five others were injured following a head-on collision between an autorickshaw and an SUV near the Bhirpur police outpost here on Sunday evening, police said.
The accident occurred when the car attempted to overtake another vehicle and collided with an oncoming autorickshaw, Karchana ACP Sanjay Kumar Singh said.
Advertisement
Two persons sitting in the autorickshaw died while five others sustained injuries in the accident, the officer said.
He said the deceased have been identified as Shanti Devi (23) and Gaurav Thakur (27) and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem Police are investigating the matter and and trying to arrest the driver of the SUV, he said. (With inputs from PTI)
Advertisement
Published March 10th, 2024 at 22:34 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
WPL 2024 DC vs RCB Highlights: DC beats RCB by 1 runSports 25 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.