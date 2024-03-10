Advertisement

Prayagraj: Two persons died and five others were injured following a head-on collision between an autorickshaw and an SUV near the Bhirpur police outpost here on Sunday evening, police said.

The accident occurred when the car attempted to overtake another vehicle and collided with an oncoming autorickshaw, Karchana ACP Sanjay Kumar Singh said.

Advertisement

Two persons sitting in the autorickshaw died while five others sustained injuries in the accident, the officer said.

He said the deceased have been identified as Shanti Devi (23) and Gaurav Thakur (27) and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem Police are investigating the matter and and trying to arrest the driver of the SUV, he said. (With inputs from PTI)