Bijnor: A 13-year-old girl allegedly strangled her two younger sisters to death as her father was worried about having five children, police said on Friday.

Late on Thursday night around 12:30 am, an information was received at Noorpur police station about bodies of two girls found in a house in village Gauhawar Jait, Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said.

When the police reached the house, they found Ritu (7) and Pavitra (5) lying on the floor, he said, adding that spot investigation did not reveal any signs of forced entry.

Sahdev and Savita lived in the house with their five children.

Savita's two eldest daughters, the 13-year-old and a 9-year-old, were from her first husband, Pukhraj. The two deceased girls and their 1.5-year-old brother were from her second husband, Sahdev.

SP Jadaun said that during initial questioning, the 13-year-old said that two unknown people entered their house and strangled her sisters.

However, she later confessed to strangling them to death with a scarf as her father was worried because of the size of the family, he said.

The bodies of the victims have been sent for post-mortem and the minor accused girl is being interrogated, the police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic staff and has been published from a syndicated feed)