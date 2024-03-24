Police have sent the arrested shooters to jail while the minor has been admitted to the juvenile centre | Image: Freepik

Advertisement

Pratapgarh: A 16-year-old boy who hired three shooters to kill his father has been apprehended, police here said on Saturday.

Businessman Mohammed Naeem (50) was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in the Patti area here on Thursday, they said.

Advertisement

The three attackers - Piyush Pal, Shubham Soni and Priyanshu - have been arrested, Additional Superintendent of Police Durgesh Kumar Singh said During interrogation, the accused informed police that they were allegedly hired by Naeem’s son for the crime, police said.

"The minor told us that he hired the arrested shooters to murder his father and promised to pay them Rs 6 Lakh. He paid Rs 1.5 lakh in advance with an assurance that he will pay the remaining amount once they kill his father," the officer said.

Advertisement

According to police, the minor was angry with his father because he didn't give him enough money.

"The minor said that he often used to steal money from the shop or jewellery from the house to fulfil his wishes. He had planned to get his father killed even in the past but failed," the officer said.

Advertisement

Police have sent the arrested shooters to jail while the minor has been admitted to the juvenile centre.