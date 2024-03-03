English
UP: 4 Killed in Tragic Lighting, House Collapse in Mathura

Lightning claimed the lives of four people in distinct incidents in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
20 people have been killed across Gujarat due to lightning strikes.
4 Killed in UP's Tragic Lighting, House Collapses in Mathura | Image:Unsplash
Lucknow: Lightning claimed the lives of four people in distinct incidents in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. Torrential rainfall and hailstorms led to tragic accidents in the state. According to Relief Commissioner Naveen Kumar, the deaths were reported from Lakhimpur Kheri, Hardoi, Sitapur, and Shahjahanpur.

Hailstorms impacted several other districts including Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Muzaffarnagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Kanpur Dehat, Shahjahanpur, Lalitpur, and Saharanpur. 

In Mathura, a house collapse happened amid heavy rain. Authorities are evaluating the damage caused by the severe weather conditions.

Rains in Delhi

On Sunday, rainfall was seen in the nation's capital as well. 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Delhi received 4 mm of rain in the 24 hours that ended at 8:30 am this morning. During the day, the city should expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance of more rain or drizzle.
 

