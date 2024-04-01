×

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 20:37 IST

UP: Two Killed, 10 Injured in Container Vehicle-Auto-Tempo Collision in Rae Bareli

Two persons got killed, while 10 others were severely injured after a container vehicle jammed into an autorickshaw and a tempo at Rae Bareli road.

Reported by: Digital Desk
accident
UP: Two Killed, 10 Injured in Container Vehicle-Auto-Tempo Collision in Rae Bareli | Image:social media
Rae Bareli: Two persons got killed, while 10 others were severely injured after a container vehicle jammed into an autorickshaw and a tempo at Rae Bareli road near SGPGI here on Monday morning. 

The intensity of the collision was so high that the tempo's back was damaged while the auto was also destroyed in the accident with people stuck inside it.

The police reached the spot and took all the 12 injured to the nearby Apex Trauma Centre in PGI where doctors declared two people dead. 

The deceased persons have been identified as Krishna Prasad Gupta, 62, of Jharkhand’s Daltonganj and Ritu Raj Choudhary, 25, of Bihar’s Motiha. 

In a press statement, the police said that, ten injured persons were still undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, the police reported that teh condiction of the injured remains to be critical. 

The police said, “The container vehicle has been seized and its driver has been taken into custody.”

The injured persons undergoing treatment have been identified as Nathuni Raam, 85, Rajkumrai, 48, Vansh Gopal Singh, 68, Shiva Prakash Singh, 40, Om Prakash, 44, Preetam Singh, 44, Manoj, 45, Anjali, 22, Alok Kumar, 13, and Nityanand Goswami, 52.

 

 

 

 

Published April 1st, 2024 at 20:37 IST

