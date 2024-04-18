Updated June 15th, 2022 at 14:30 IST
UP: Two minors among four killed in car-tanker collision
- India
Sultanpur(UP), Jun 15 (PTI) Four people, including two minors, were killed and two others injured when a car collided with a tanker on Purvanchal Expressway here, police said on Wednesday.
The incident happened on Tuesday night when the car, an SUV, was on its way to Lucknow from Ballia, they said.
The deceased were identified as Shyam Narayan (40), Supriya (21), Jay Verma (14) and Abhigyan Verma (10), police said.
Injured persons, D K Verma and his wife Seema, are undergoing treatment at a hospital, Station House Officer (Dostpur) Anil Kumar Mishra said.
“The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the matter is being investigated," he said. PTI COR CDN NB NB AQS AQS
Published June 15th, 2022 at 14:30 IST