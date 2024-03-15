×

Updated May 9th, 2022 at 22:45 IST

UP: Villagers throng to see stray leopard hiding atop tree

UP: Villagers throng to see stray leopard hiding atop tree

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Barabanki (UP), May 9 (PTI) A leopard strayed into Mohammadpur Khala village on Monday and became a huge draw for the locals, who gathered in large number around the tree where the wild cat took refuge.

In the morning, the leopard was spotted in the chilli field of on Rambilas in Mohammadpur Khala village.

It climbed atop 30ft high tree in a field when the villagers tried to shoo it away.

As soon as the news of the leopard spread, the villagers started thronging to the spot despite the pervasive sense of panic.

Soon a forest department team led by SDO Dr NK Singh reached to rescue the leopard, but despite continued efforts failed to get the cat down even after 12 hours.

The rescue work has started and a net has been laid around the tree where the leopard is presently sitting and a cage, and tranquilizer gun have also been sent for, Singh said.

He said the place where it was spotted is about 500 metres away from habitation and is near Sumli, a local river.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Rustam Parvez said that the team is monitoring the leopard.

"The leopard is sitting at a height and if it is sedated by the tranquilizer gun, it may fall and die so we are waiting for it to get down.

“He will be caught and made unconscious once it comes down from the tree," the DFO said.

It appears that the leopard first crossed the Ghaghra and then the Sumli river to reached here, the DFO said.

Hundreds of villagers have gathered in the area to see the leopard sitting on the tree since morning, he added. PTI COR SAB VN VN

Published May 9th, 2022 at 22:45 IST

