Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 18:00 IST

UP Winter Vacation 2024: Lucknow Schools To Remain Closed Till January 27. See Announcement Here

The directive issued by the Lucknow District Magistrate mandates the closure of all schools, from nursery to Class 12, and transition to online mode.

Digital Desk
6 days Sankranti break in Telangan, schools to close from Jan 12 to 17
UP Winter Vacation 2024: Lucknow schools to remain closed till January 27. See announcement here | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Lucknow: The Lucknow District Magistrate has declared that pupils in Class 8 will have their winter break extended. Due to the extreme cold wave and thick fog, the DM has decided to close all city schools for Classes 1 through 8 until January 27, 2024.

The directive issued by the Lucknow District Magistrate mandates the closure of all schools, from nursery to Class 12, and transition to online mode.

The order mentions to ensure strict compliance with the said order. authenticity of this order. This can be checked on the district website www.lucknow.nic.in.

The official notice read, “Till January 27, 2024, wherever possible, classes can be conducted through online medium in all government/non-government/private schools up to class 12. The timings of the schools where classes are being conducted will be kept between 10:00 am to 03:00 pm only. In case of conducting classes the following arrangements will be ensured by the school.” 

“It will be the responsibility of the school management to make adequate arrangements to protect such students from cold in the classrooms and it will be ensured that room heaters etc. will be used to maintain normal temperature in each room

Students will not be made to sit outside/in the open for Classes/Practicals/ Exams.

The compulsion of students to wear uniform is abolished and it is advised that students should go to school only wearing warm clothes that are capable of protecting them from cold," the notice stated. 

The DM of Agra has also issued directives to designate tomorrow, January 24, as a holiday for students up to Class 8. On Thursday, January 25, classes 1 through 8 will return to school. Classes 9 through 12 will now meet from 10:30 AM to 3:30 PM during this time.

 

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 18:00 IST

