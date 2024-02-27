English
UP: Woman, 4-year-old daughter ends life following family dispute; Jump in front of goods train

A woman along with her four-year-old daughter allegedly jumped in front of a goods train following a dispute in the family near Meva Nawada railway station of Sahaspur, police said on Saturday.

A woman along with her four-year-old daughter allegedly jumped in front of a goods train following a dispute in the family near Meva Nawada railway station of Sahaspur, police said on Saturday.

The woman, Saba Iqbal (30) had remarried two years ago after divorcing her first husband. Arifa was the child of her first husband, police said.

She took the extreme step on Friday evening following a dispute in the family and took her daughter along with her, SHO of Seohara Police Station Rajeev Chaudhary said. 

