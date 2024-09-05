sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Sunita Williams | Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | Muck in Mollywood | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • UP Woman Alleges Assault, Robbery by Ambulance Staff; Husband Dies After Oxygen Disconnection

Published 15:46 IST, September 5th 2024

UP Woman Alleges Assault, Robbery by Ambulance Staff; Husband Dies After Oxygen Disconnection

The incident occurred after the woman hired a private ambulance from the Ghazipur (Indiranagar) police station area

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
ambulance
The incident occurred after the woman hired a private ambulance from the Ghazipur (Indiranagar) police station area (Representational Image) | Image: Shutterstock, Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

15:46 IST, September 5th 2024