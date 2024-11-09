Published 23:52 IST, November 9th 2024
UP: Woman and Newborn Die During C-Section, Family Accuses Doctor of Negligence
A woman and her newborn died after doctors performed a C-section without consent. Family protested at the hospital, alleging negligence, police said.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Woman, newborn dies during C-section due to doctor's negligence | Image: Representative Image
23:52 IST, November 9th 2024