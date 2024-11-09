sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pakistan Bomb Blast | India-Russia Ties | Donald Trump | Elon Musk | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • UP: Woman and Newborn Die During C-Section, Family Accuses Doctor of Negligence

Published 23:52 IST, November 9th 2024

UP: Woman and Newborn Die During C-Section, Family Accuses Doctor of Negligence

A woman and her newborn died after doctors performed a C-section without consent. Family protested at the hospital, alleging negligence, police said.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Woman, newborn dies during C-section
Woman, newborn dies during C-section due to doctor's negligence | Image: Representative Image
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

23:52 IST, November 9th 2024