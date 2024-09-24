Published 15:03 IST, September 24th 2024
UP: Woman Consumes Poison at Collectorate After Live-in Partner Refuses to Marry
She alleged in her complaint that she had been living with her partner for the past six years and he had promised to marry her but later refused.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Woman consumes poison at collectorate, seeks action against live-in partner | Image: Representative image
15:03 IST, September 24th 2024