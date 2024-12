UP: Woman Dies of Electrocution While Removing Phone from Charge

Ballia (UP): A woman died due to electric shock while removing her phone which was on charge in Uttar Pradesh's Balia district.

Meanwhile, another woman died in Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh after being hit by a paddy harvester machine, they said.

According to police, Neetu (22), a resident of Sarangpur village, was removing her mobile phone from charge when she got an electric shock.

People near her heard a noise and saw Neetu stuck to the phone. They separated her with a stick and took her to Primary Health Centre, Bansdih, where the doctors declared her dead.

Bansdih police station in-charge inspector (SHO) Sanjay Singh said that Neetu was brought dead to the government hospital. No complaint has been received from the family in this case.

Meanwhile, in Sikariya Khurd village, a woman died after being hit by a paddy harvester machine on Saturday evening.

According to the police, Bindu Devi (50) of Hathaudi village was working in her field on Saturday evening when she was hit by a paddy harvester machine. She died while being taken for treatment.

A case has been registered under relevant sections against the unknown driver of the harvester machine on the complaint of the deceased's husband Radha Kishun Ram.

Gadwar police station in-charge Moolchand Chaurasia said on Sunday that the police have sent the body for post-mortem.