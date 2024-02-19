Advertisement

A woman drowned and four men were missing after they were swept away in a swollen river in Barabanki during Ganesh idol immersion on Sunday, police said.

The body of the woman was fished out by divers, while the search for the other four people was underway, they said.

Narayan Dhar Pandey (58), a resident of Sadatganj locality here, had installed an idol of Lord Ganesh in his house. He and his neighbours had gone to immerse the idol in the Kalyani river, which was swollen due to incessant rains, Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad said.

Narayan Dhar Pandey and Dharmendra Pandey (20) were suddenly swept away in the river. This triggered panic and one Suraj Patwa (18) also started drowning. Patwa's elder brother Neelesh (35) and mother Munni Devi (62) tried to save him but they also slipped into the river, he said.

Devi's body was fished out of the river by divers. The search for the remaining four people was underway, the police said.