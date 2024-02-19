Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 19th, 2021 at 23:36 IST

UP: Woman drowns, 4 missing after being swept away in river during Ganesh idol immersion

A woman drowned and four men were missing after they were swept away in a swollen river in Barabanki during Ganesh idol immersion on Sunday, police said.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

A woman drowned and four men were missing after they were swept away in a swollen river in Barabanki during Ganesh idol immersion on Sunday, police said.

The body of the woman was fished out by divers, while the search for the other four people was underway, they said.

Narayan Dhar Pandey (58), a resident of Sadatganj locality here, had installed an idol of Lord Ganesh in his house. He and his neighbours had gone to immerse the idol in the Kalyani river, which was swollen due to incessant rains, Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad said.

Narayan Dhar Pandey and Dharmendra Pandey (20) were suddenly swept away in the river. This triggered panic and one Suraj Patwa (18) also started drowning. Patwa's elder brother Neelesh (35) and mother Munni Devi (62) tried to save him but they also slipped into the river, he said.

Devi's body was fished out of the river by divers. The search for the remaining four people was underway, the police said. 

Advertisement

Published September 19th, 2021 at 23:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

14 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

16 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

17 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

17 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

17 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

17 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

17 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

a day ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

2 days ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

2 days ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

2 days ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone of Shri Kalki Dham Temple in UP

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. 'Longest 48 hrs of our lives': Ashwin's wife shares shares FULL ORDEAL

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  3. Mahadev Actress Sonarika Bhadoria Ties The Knot With Vikas Parashar

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  4. Man Rapes Navi Mumbai Woman for Over Two Years, Booked

    India News18 minutes ago

  5. LeBron James still committed to Paris Olympics

    Sports 18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo