English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 30th, 2022 at 13:16 IST

UP woman thrown out of moving train in MP for resisting molestation bid; hospitalised

UP woman thrown out of moving train in MP for resisting molestation bid; hospitalised

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chhatarpur/Jabalpur (MP), Apr 30 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh was allegedly thrown out of a running train by a man after she resisted his molestation attempt near Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, an official said on Saturday.

After the incident, which took place on Wednesday night, the woman was admitted to the District Hospital in Chhatarpur, where she is undergoing treatment, he said.

Advertisement

"The woman was allegedly pushed out of the running train after she opposed a molestation attempt by a male co-passenger," Jabalpur's Government Railway Police (GRP) Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinayak Verma told PTI.

The incident occurred on April 27 night in a passenger train between Khajuraho (MP) and Mahoba (Uttar Pradesh) stations, he said.

Advertisement

The accused has been identified and the police are about to arrest him, Verma added.

The victim is a resident of Banda district in Uttar Pradesh, and was returning home by train after visiting Bageshwar Dham temple in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, he said.

Advertisement

After the incident, a zero FIR was registered at Khajuraho police station and was later transferred to the GRP for action, the official added.

The complaint has been transferred to the Rewa GRP Station for further investigation, he said.

Advertisement

The woman, who is currently undergoing treatment in Chhatarpur, said the incident occurred close to Rajnagar town near Khajuraho.

"I came to the temple in Bageshwar Dham (Chhatarpur). A co-passenger started molesting me. I resisted his attempts and told him to stay away. I also bit him on his hand in a bid to resist. The man, aged around 30 years, later threw me out of the moving train near Rajnagar," the victim said.

Advertisement

The woman said that she has been regularly visiting Bageshwar Dham temple since the last nine months. PTI COR ADU NP NP

Advertisement

Published April 30th, 2022 at 13:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

2 hours ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

2 hours ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

16 hours ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

a day ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

a day ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

a day ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

a day ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

a day ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

2 days ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

2 days ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

2 days ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sandeshkhali: Calcutta HC Transfers Probe To CBI, Shahjahan

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. 6 Rebel Cong MLAs Approach SC Against Disqualification From HP Assembly

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. Vitamins And Minerals That Keep Your Eyes Healthy

    Lifestyle Health14 minutes ago

  4. 'Relocate to Safe Areas': MEA Issues Advisory For Indians in Israel

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. Rohit Sharma reaches Dharamshala ahead of IND vs ENG 5th Test

    Sports 14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo