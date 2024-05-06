Advertisement

Bijnor: Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a 30-year-old woman named Mehar Jahan in Bijnor for allegedly trying to kill her husband. The woman has also been accused of allegedly stripping her husband naked, tying him and trying to burn his private parts. Not just this, she allegedly tried to chop off her husband's genitals with a knife.

The husband Mannan Zaidi, a resident of Chak Mahdood village in the Seohara Police Station area, alleged that his wife burnt his body with a cigarette which was even captured on CCTV on Sunday. Mannan, who filed a complaint against his wife, said he pleaded for mercy but the wife's torture didn't end.

Instead, the wife threatened him that she would falsely implicate him and send him to jail.

Mannan, in his complaint, stated that after marrying Mehar, he got separated from his family at the latter's insistence only to discover that she consumed alcohol and smoked cigarettes.

He stated that when he objected to Mehar's physical and mental assault. she threatened to kill him. He also accused his wife of spiking his glass of milk with an intoxicant, which made him lose consciousness. Soon after, she allegedly tied his limbs and tried to kill him.

Bijnor Police said a case was filed against Mehar under Sections 328 (causing hurt using poison or any stupefying, intoxicating or unwholesome drug), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (Criminal intimidation) and 323(voluntarily causing hurt. Further probe is on.