Advertisement

Noida: A 25-year-old man died due to drowning in the water park of The Great India Place (GIP) Mall in Noida, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, said the police. The deceased has been identified as Dhananjay Maheshwari and was a resident of Delhi, added the police. The young man had come to the water park with three friends.

According to Noida ADCP Manish Kumar Mishra, “A 25-year-old man identified as Dhananjay Maheshwari came to GIP's water park. After trying the water slide, he felt discomfort and was rushed to the hospital. He was declared brought dead by the hospital. We are in touch with his kin. We have sent his body for postmortem.”

Advertisement

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.