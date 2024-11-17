Published 13:48 IST, November 17th 2024
UPPSC protest: FIR Registered Against 4 Telegram Channels For Spreading Misleading Information
A case has been registered against four Telegram channels for allegedly spreading misleading information to incite students and disturb law and order
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A case has been registered against four Telegram channels for allegedly spreading misleading information to incite students and disturb law and order | Image: PTI
