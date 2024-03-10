×

Updated February 20th, 2023 at 21:53 IST

Uproar in Haryana Assembly, Congress members demand Sandeep Singh's resignation

The Haryana Assembly witnessed an uproar on Monday as slogan-shouting Congress members demanded resignation of minister Sandeep Singh over a sexual harassment case.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Press Trust Of India
Sandeep Singh
Image: Uproar in Haryana Assembly, Congress demands Sandeep Singh's resignation (Republic) | Image:self
The Haryana Assembly witnessed an uproar on Monday as slogan-shouting Congress members demanded resignation of minister Sandeep Singh over a sexual harassment case, but Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar asserted that his minister won't be asked to resign.

The CM got up and thumping the desk said "Istafa Nahi Lenge, Nahi Lenge, Nahi Lenge" (won't seek his resignation), prompting the opposition party benches to raise "shame shame" slogans.

Singh, who currently holds charge of the Printing and Stationery Department, was not present in the House. His sports portfolio was taken away after an alleged case of sexual harassment against him was filed by a junior athletics coach.

The matter in the assembly was first raised by senior Congress leader Geeta Bhukkal, who was joined in by other party members including Leader of Opposition (LoP) Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Hooda said either Singh should resign or sacked by the chief minister, which was opposed by Khattar, leading to an uproar in the House.

Congress members carried posters and raised slogans of "Haryana sarkar murdabaad".

Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said levelling allegations is one thing, but the minister has not been held guilty yet.

"SIT is conducting investigations... Many FIRs are lodged, but inquiry is conducted first. You (pointing to Congress members) are declaring him guilty without the investigation being completed. Don't you have trust on law of the land," asked Speaker.

"Haryana CM showing large heart already took back the minister's department (Sports portfolio). An inquiry is going on, let inquiry be completed, future action will depend on outcome of inquiry," he said.

However, the Congress continued its demonstration against the BJP-JJP government.

Geeta Bhukkal said on the one hand Haryana government is saying Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, but on the other hand, its minister was found to be involved in a sexual harassment case.

Hooda has demanded a CBI probe "to find out truth". 

Published February 20th, 2023 at 21:53 IST

Sandeep Singh

