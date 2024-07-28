sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy | Manu Bhaker | Bengaluru PG Murder | US Elections 2024 | Mamata Banerjee | Mumbai Rains | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 14:33 IST, July 28th 2024

UPSC Aspirants' Death in Delhi: Police Probe 2 Theories About How Rainwater Entered Basement

Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances that led to the flooding of Rau's IAS Study Circle basement which led to death of 3 UPSC aspirants.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Nandini Verma
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
UPSC Aspirants' Death in Delhi: Police Probe 2 Theories About How Rainwater Entered Basement
UPSC Aspirants' Death in Delhi: Police Probe 2 Theories About How Rainwater Entered Basement | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:33 IST, July 28th 2024