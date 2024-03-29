Advertisement

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) Preliminary 2024 on March 28, 2024.

The examination was conducted on February 18, 2024. The Engineering Services Main Examination was scheduled for June 23, 2024.

How to check UPSC ESE Prelims result 2024?

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Locate the link "Written Result (with name): Engineering Servives (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 on the homepage under the 'Whats New'.



Step 3: Go on the link and click on it. It will open the UPSC ESE results 2024 page

Step 4: The pdf file of UPSC IES Prelims result 2024 will open



Step 5: Locate the UPSC IES results 2024 with name and roll number

Step 6: Download UPSC ESE Prelims merit list 2024 pdf



Step 7: Take the printout of results for future reference

Candidates are prompted that their candidature remains provisional until they meet all eligibility conditions.

E-Admit Cards for the Engineering Services Main Examination 2024 can be downloaded approximately one week ahead of the exam date. Additionally, the Commission will put out the marks and cut-off marks for the Preliminary Examination on its website after the completion of the entire examination process, including the final result declaration.

