Updated March 19th, 2024 at 19:27 IST
UPSC Postpones Prelims Exams 2024 in Wake of Lok Sabha Polls. Check New Dates Here
- India
- 1 min read
New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has deferred the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2024 date in wake of Lok Sabha elections.
The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on May 26, 2024. Now the exam will be held on May 16, 2024.
According to an official notice, "Due to the schedule of the impending General Election, the Commission has decided to postpone the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination – 2024 which also serves as screening test for Indian Forest Service Examination, 2024 from 26-05- 2024 to 16-06-2024."
Published March 19th, 2024 at 19:27 IST
