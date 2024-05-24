One dead after a business family attempted mass suicide over alleged financial crisis in Haryana | Image:Representational

Faridabad: A business family in Haryana’s Faridabad shocking attempted mass suicide over alleged financial crisis. The incident reportedly took place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, following which the entire family of 6 members were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where one of them declared dead. According to the police sources, the other five members of the family are being treated at the hospital and are critical.

A senior police official stated that the the entire family of a businessman, who attempted suicide, were allegedly in debt of crores. In the attempt, the head of the family lost his life, while others are battling for life in the hospital.

The five victims, who are being treated at the hospital, include two women and two children.

Faridabad Police have registered case against 15 people

Following the incident, the Faridabad police have registered an FIR against 15 accused at the Sarai Khwaja police station and have initiated further legal action.

According to the police, the incident took place in sector 37 last night. Shyam Goyal’s (70) son had allegedly taken a loan of about Rs 40 crore from many people and banks. The miscreants and recovery agents were allegedly threatening the businessman's family to repay the loan.

Some miscreants had allegedly come to their house on Thursday night and kidnapped the guard. Later they fled after leaving the guard, but due to fear, Shyam Goyal along with the entire family took sleeping pills and cut the veins of their hands, the police said.

After hearing the screams, the neighbours reached their house and informed the police, they added.

They were taken to a private hospital in sector 21, where Shyam Goyal died. The conditions of his wife Sadhna (65), son Anirudh Goyal (45), Anirudh's wife Nidhi Goyal (40) and his sons Himang (18) and Dhananjay (14) are still critical, as per the police.

The deceased had a ghee and oil business about ten years ago. When he stopped his business, his son Anirudh set up a mobile spare parts factory in Noida by allegedly taking loans worth crores, they said.

"I was receiving threatening calls from Mumbai, Delhi, Dubai and Ahmedabad and the miscreants were threatening to kill my entire family. They tried to kill us last night and also kidnapped our guard," Anirudh said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Mumbai resident Kishan, Ahmedabad resident Swami ji, Delhi resident Sunny Jain, Dubai resident Gary alias Diwansukh, Rocky, Akash and 10 others under relevant sections of the IPC including, kidnapping and abatement to suicide, said police.

A senior police officer said they are verifying the facts and are conducting raids to nab the accused.

