×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 10:59 IST

Upto 7 years in Prison for Clicking Selfies With Wild Animals Without Permission in Odisha

The person concerned is liable for punishment under the said Act with imprisonment of up to seven years, he stated.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bandhavgarh National Park
Image used for representation image. | Image:Wikipedia
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: People taking selfies or photographs with wild animals in Odisha without prior permission will face arrest and are liable for punishment of up to seven years of imprisonment, a senior official said.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) (Wildlife) Susanta Nanda asked the field staffers to make "unscrupulous elements, trying to gain fame by violating the laws of the land, more famous by arresting them and forwarding them to the court of law".

Advertisement

Nanda has written a letter to the divisional forest officers, and deputy directors of Similipal south and north divisions and Nandankanan Zoological Park in this regard.

"It is seen that people are posting their photographs/selfies taken with scheduled wild animals on social media. Taking photographs/selfies with such wild animals not only disturbs the normal life cycle of these animals but is also a violation of the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972," Nanda said in the letter.

Advertisement

The person concerned is liable for punishment under the said Act with imprisonment of up to seven years, he stated.

Further, taking selfies and pictures with scheduled wild animal species, their carcasses, body parts and trophies is a punishable offence under the Act, Nanda said.

Advertisement

Those desiring to take photographs of wild animals should abide by the laws/guidelines in force with permission from forest officials for the purpose, the PCCF pointed out.

The field-level officials have been asked to display helpline numbers at prominent places and on social media to facilitate the sharing of information from persons wanting to help the cause of wildlife.

Advertisement

The forest officials were asked to spread awareness among people and prevent them from taking photos and selfies with scheduled wildlife species. 

(Inputs from PTI. Except for the headline, Republic has not edited the content)

Advertisement

Published March 17th, 2024 at 10:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Dattatreya Hosabale

India News LIVE:

2 minutes ago
Bansuri Swaraj

BJP’s Bansuri Swaraj

4 minutes ago
Rajnith Reddy

Ranjith Reddy Resigns

7 minutes ago
HanuMan

HanuMan On OTT

12 minutes ago
Sharan is a 1990-batch Indian Information Service (IIS) officer.

Sheyphali B Sharan

21 minutes ago
Public Works Department minister Atishi on Thursday inspected the Bhairon Marg underpass

ED Summons Delhi CM

21 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are likely to skip their old family bastions of Amethi and Rae Bareli

No Rahul in Amethi?

24 minutes ago
Mother Dairy

Mother Dairy expansion

32 minutes ago
Sidhu Moosewala's father

Sidhu's Baby Brother

38 minutes ago
Shreyas Iyer

Iyer marks IPL return

39 minutes ago
ms dhoni new role in ipl 2024 post

IPL 2024: Top 5 Players

39 minutes ago
Viral Video: Bhindi Samosa

Samosa In Danger

44 minutes ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Jal Board Case

an hour ago
Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran Leaves Mumbai

an hour ago
Stock market news

US Fed rate decision

an hour ago
Crew Movie

CBFC Changes In Crew

an hour ago
Election

Lok Sabha Elections

an hour ago
Indian Navy Rescues Hijacked MV Ruen

MV Ruen Rescued

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Israel to Attend New Ceasefire Talks After Rejecting Hamas' Proposal

    World14 hours ago

  2. Aaron Finch's big warning to SRH over 20.75 cr bet on Australia star

    Sports 15 hours ago

  3. EC Announces Assembly Election Dates in Four States

    Lok Sabha Elections17 hours ago

  4. Lok Sabha Polls: SWOT Analysis of Parties in Gujarat

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago

  5. Delhi Court Remands K Kavitha To ED Custody Till March 23

    India News19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo