Urgent Update Needed: iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks at Risk. Centre Issues Warning

The advisory underlines a critical vulnerability, identified in connection to "remote code execution" in various Apple products. | Image: Unsplash

New Delhi: The Centre has issued a “high-risk” warning for users of Apple's iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, and Vision Pro headsets.

The security advisory from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) underlines a critical vulnerability, identified in connection to "remote code execution" in various Apple products.

The vulnerability affects a range of Apple software and hardware, including Apple Safari versions prior to 17.4.1, Apple macOS Ventura versions prior to 13.6.6, Apple macOS Sonoma versions prior to 14.4.1, Apple visionOS versions prior to 1.1.1, Apple iOS and iPadOS versions prior to 17.4.1, and Apple iOS and iPadOS versions prior to 16.7.7.

Emerging as a significant threat, this vulnerability enables remote attackers to execute arbitrary code on the targeted systems. The threat leverages an out-of-bounds write issue in WebRTC and CoreMedia, allowing attackers to compromise with devices remotely.

The users of iPhone XS, iPad Pro 12.9-inch, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch, iPad Air, iPad, and iPad mini are susceptible, the advisory warns. The vulnerability can affect the devices in case the devices versions are not updated.

Additionally, the 1st generation users of iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPad 5th generation, iPad Pro 9.7-inch, and iPad Pro 12.9-inch are also at risk if their devices are not updated, as per the advisory.

Meanwhile, the MacBook users have been advised to update their systems, with macOS Ventura versions prior to 13.6.6 and macOS Sonoma versions prior to 14.4.1 being vulnerable.