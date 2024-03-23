×

Updated March 5th, 2023 at 12:58 IST

Urination incident in American Airlines; Police says 'legal action being taken'

An inebriated Indian student in an American Airlines flight from New York to Delhi allegedly urinated and soiled a male co-passenger on Saturday, with Delhi Police

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
American
Image: Urination incident in America airlines ( | Image:self
An inebriated Indian student in an American Airlines flight from New York to Delhi allegedly urinated and soiled a male co-passenger on Saturday, with Delhi Police saying necessary legal action is being taken on the basis of a complaint from the airline.

The airline has submitted a report about the incident to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The airline seems to have handled the situation professionally and have taken all appropriate action, a senior official at the regulator told PTI.

The incident happened in flight AA292 which landed at the Delhi airport at 9.50 pm on Saturday.

When contacted, American Airlines in a statement on Sunday said the flight was "met by local enforcement upon arrival in Delhi due to a disruptive customer" but did not provide specific details about the incident.

Delhi airport DCP Devesh Kumar Mahla on Sunday said a complaint of urination on co-passenger has been received from American Airlines against one person, who is a student in the US. The person is a resident of Defence colony in the national capital.

"We are taking necessary legal action," he said.

"The accused is a student in a US university. He was in a state of inebriation and urinated while he was asleep. It somehow leaked and fell on a fellow passenger who complained to the crew," a source at the airport said.

According to the source, the male victim was not keen on reporting the matter to the police after the student apologised as it might put his career in jeopardy.

However, the airline took it seriously and reported it to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at the airport.

After the crew came to know about the incident on board, they informed the pilot who reported the matter to the ATC, which further alerted the CISF personnel who handed over the accused passenger to the Delhi police.

"The airline's own security team, along with the CISF, came into action after the incident came to light. The accused was immediately taken into custody once the flight landed. Police are recording the statements of the persons concerned," another source at the airport told PTI.

In a statement, American Airlines said its flight 292 with service from John F Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Indira Gandhi International Airport was met by local law enforcement upon arrival in Delhi due to a disruptive customer.

"The flight landed safely at 9:50 pm. We're grateful to our crew members who are consistently dedicated to the safety and care of our customers and handled the circumstances with the utmost professionalism," the airline said.

Last year, there was at least one incident of a passenger allegedly urinating on a co-passenger onboard a flight. The incident had happened on an Air India New York-Delhi flight on November 26, 2022 and came to light in January this year.

The passenger Shankar Mishra, in an inebriated state, had allegedly urinated on an elderly woman co-passenger. Mishra was arrested and later released on bail.

Following the incident, Air India had imposed a flying ban on the passenger concerned while aviation regulator DGCA had taken enforcement action against the airline in relation to the incident.

As per civil aviation rules, if a passenger is found guilty of unruly behaviour, enforcement action, including imposing a flying ban, can be taken depending on the level of offence. 

Published March 5th, 2023 at 12:58 IST

