sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ NSA Doval In Russia | #JusticeforAbhaya | Mandya Clashes | Delhi Rains | Manipur Unrest | Trump vs Harris |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • US and EU Discuss Value of Engagement with India on Global Challenges, Indo-Pacific

Published 08:06 IST, September 12th 2024

US and EU Discuss Value of Engagement with India on Global Challenges, Indo-Pacific

The US and the European Union as part of its dialogue on China have discussed the value of engagement with India in addressing global challenges

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
EU travel
The US and the European Union as part of its dialogue on China have discussed the value of engagement with India in addressing global challenges | Image: Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

08:06 IST, September 12th 2024