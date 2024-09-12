Published 08:06 IST, September 12th 2024
US and EU Discuss Value of Engagement with India on Global Challenges, Indo-Pacific
The US and the European Union as part of its dialogue on China have discussed the value of engagement with India in addressing global challenges
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The US and the European Union as part of its dialogue on China have discussed the value of engagement with India in addressing global challenges | Image: Unsplash
