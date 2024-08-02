Published 12:15 IST, August 2nd 2024
US-Based Startup CEO Promises Free Visas if Neeraj Chopra Grabs Gold at Paris
Mohak Nahta, CEO of the US-based startup Atlys, promised to provide free visas to its users if Neeraj Chopra wins a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Mohak Nahta, CEO of the US-based startup Atlys, promised to provide free visas to its users if Neeraj Chopra wins a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. | Image: Republic Digital
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
12:15 IST, August 2nd 2024