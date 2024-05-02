Advertisement

In a disturbing event, a murder suspect stands accused of killing a man at a bus stop and consuming parts of his face. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police (LVMD) reported that a physical altercation occurred between two individuals around 4:44 a.m. on Sunday, April 28, in front of a business within Las Vegas' art district. Forty-five minutes later, law enforcement received a call from a witness who observed a man atop another individual at a bus stop, reportedly engaged in the act of "eating" the victim's face.

When the police arrived, they discovered Colin Czech, aged 29, kneeling next to the victim, with "biological matter in his hair, mouth, and on his clothing," as per documents. Czech claimed to officers that the victim had attacked him.

The victim, identified by the broadcaster as Kenneth, was taken to hospital after suffering a large cut to his face and missing an eye and an ear.

''He was later pronounced deceased by medical personnel,'' police added.

Czech was arrested and later booked into jail for open murder. He claimed he was homeless, had been awake for ''five days straight'' because he was ''possessed'' and that Kenneth had attacked him.

He used his ''teeth to eat (Kenneth's) eyeballs and ears,'' he told investigators, the documents said.

Czech did not appear for an initial hearing on Monday but did show up on Wednesday to be arraigned.

''I've spoken to him, and I've determined that he is incompetent,'' Chief Deputy Public Defender David Westbrook said during a brief court hearing Wednesday morning.

His case is now on hold while he undergoes treatment, Las Vegas reported.