English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 16:59 IST

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Applauds India's Success Story and PM Modi's Policies

Blinken expressed admiration for the policies and programs implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing their significant benefits for the people.

Isha Bhandari
Blinken expressed admiration for the policies and programs implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing their significant benefits for the people of India.
Blinken expressed admiration for the policies and programs implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing their significant benefits for the people of India. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken commended India as an "extraordinary success story" during his address at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024 on Wednesday. 

Blinken expressed admiration for the policies and programs implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing their significant benefits for the people of India.

Advertisement

Blinken Highlights Strong Rapport Between India & US

Highlighting the strong rapport between US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Modi, Blinken assured that their discussions encompass a wide range of topics, underscoring the excellent relations between the two leaders, including matters concerning US-India relations.

Advertisement

Blinken applauded the expanding bilateral ties between the United States and India, noting that ongoing conversations cover various aspects, including discussions on democracy and fundamental rights. 

He emphasized the consistency and depth of these dialogues, stating, “It's part of a very sustained and very real conversation we have always had.”

Advertisement

Responding to a query regarding concerns over the rise of Hindu nationalism despite India's robust economic growth and infrastructure development under the Modi regime, Blinken acknowledged the question and affirmed that the discussions between the two nations encompass a broad spectrum of issues, reflecting a commitment to open and constructive dialogue.

The Secretary of State's positive assessment of India's success story and the endorsement of Prime Minister Modi's policies underscore the enduring partnership and mutual understanding between the United States and India.

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 16:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

6 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

6 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

10 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. When Bollywood Experimented With Dark Comedy

    Web Stories10 minutes ago

  2. Movies Based On Time Travel

    Galleries11 minutes ago

  3. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories11 minutes ago

  4. Drake's X-rated Video Allegedly Leaks On Social Media

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  5. With improved fitness, gymnast Pranati Nayak hopes for further success

    Sports 16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement