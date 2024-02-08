Updated January 17th, 2024 at 16:59 IST
New Delhi: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken commended India as an "extraordinary success story" during his address at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024 on Wednesday.
Blinken expressed admiration for the policies and programs implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing their significant benefits for the people of India.
Blinken Highlights Strong Rapport Between India & US
Highlighting the strong rapport between US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Modi, Blinken assured that their discussions encompass a wide range of topics, underscoring the excellent relations between the two leaders, including matters concerning US-India relations.
Blinken applauded the expanding bilateral ties between the United States and India, noting that ongoing conversations cover various aspects, including discussions on democracy and fundamental rights.
He emphasized the consistency and depth of these dialogues, stating, “It's part of a very sustained and very real conversation we have always had.”
Responding to a query regarding concerns over the rise of Hindu nationalism despite India's robust economic growth and infrastructure development under the Modi regime, Blinken acknowledged the question and affirmed that the discussions between the two nations encompass a broad spectrum of issues, reflecting a commitment to open and constructive dialogue.
The Secretary of State's positive assessment of India's success story and the endorsement of Prime Minister Modi's policies underscore the enduring partnership and mutual understanding between the United States and India.
Published January 17th, 2024 at 16:59 IST
