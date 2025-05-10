US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Speaks With EAM S. Jaishankar To Promote 'De-escalation' And 'Productive Discussions'

In a significant diplomatic outreach, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar on Friday to discuss mounting tensions between India and Pakistan, urging restraint and a return to dialogue.

The phone conversation, which took place amid heightened cross-border rhetoric and military alertness, reflected Washington’s growing concern over regional stability in South Asia. According to an official readout from the U.S. State Department, Secretary Rubio underscored the “urgent need” for both nations to de-escalate and avoid actions that could further aggravate the situation.

State Department Spokesperson on Tammy Bruce, in an official statement, said: “Secretary Marco Rubio spoke today with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. The Secretary emphasized the need for immediate de-escalation. He expressed U.S. support for direct dialogue between India and Pakistan and encouraged continued efforts to improve communications.”

Rubio also reiterated the United States’ willingness to support “constructive engagement” between New Delhi and Islamabad.

“The Secretary encouraged both sides to explore mechanisms for direct communication and to prevent further miscalculation,” the statement added.

Minister Jaishankar confirmed the conversation in a post on X (formerly Twitter), where he reaffirmed India’s longstanding policy of strategic restraint.

“Had a conversation with US @SecRubio this morning. India's approach has always been measured and responsible, and remains so,” he wrote.

Secretary Rubio also spoke with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. In that conversation, he again emphasized the need for both parties to find ways to de-escalate the current situation and re-establish direct communication to avoid miscalculation. He further offered U.S. assistance in initiating constructive dialogue to prevent future conflicts.

The conversations follow Secretary Rubio’s earlier outreach to Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir, during which a similar message of restraint and diplomacy was conveyed.

This dual engagement signals a clear U.S. stance: that rising tensions between two nuclear-armed neighbours require urgent and sober diplomacy rather than provocation. Rubio’s back-to-back discussions with both Indian and Pakistani leadership underline Washington’s commitment to easing regional friction.

Meanwhile, the G7 nations have issued a joint statement urging both India and Pakistan to open direct channels of communication and exercise “maximum restraint.”