Published 00:21 IST, August 11th 2024

Hindenburg Alleges Sebi Head Madhabi Buch Had Stakes In Obscure Offshore Funds Used In Adani Scandal

US short-seller Hindenburg Research launched a fresh broadside against market regulator Sebi chairperson Madhabi Buch, alleging she had stakes in obscure offshore funds used in the Adani money siphoning scandal.