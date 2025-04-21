sb.scorecardresearch
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 21st 2025, 19:50 IST

JD Vance Arrives At PM Modi's Residence, Meeting Underway | LIVE

US Vice President JD Vance India Visit Live: US Vice President JD Vance arrived in India for his first official visit, accompanied by his family. During the four-day trip, Vance will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior officials to finalize a bilateral trade agreement and enhance India-US relations. The visit also includes cultural engagements in New Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
PM Modi JD Vance meeting live updates
PM Modi JD Vance meeting live updates

 US Vice President JD Vance India Visit Live: US Vice President JD Vance, along with his wife Usha and their three children, arrived in India today for his first official visit. The four-day trip will take them to New Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra. The visit aims to strengthen the relationship between the US and India, with meetings focused on finalizing a trade deal and improving strategic ties.

Before coming to India, Vance completed a visit to Italy, where he met with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Pope Francis, and attended religious services.

Vance is expected to arrive in New Delhi’s Palam Air Force Station at 9:30 am IST today. He will be formally welcomed and later meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During his stay, he will also visit historical sites in Jaipur and Agra before leaving India on April 24. This visit highlights the importance of the India-US partnership and aims to boost cooperation between the two nations.

Live Blog

 US Vice President JD Vance India Visit Live updates.

April 21st 2025, 19:45 IST

PM Modi JD Vance meeting underway...

JD Vance India Visit Live Updates: PM Modi JD Vance bilateral talks underway.

April 21st 2025, 19:45 IST

PM Modi welcomes US Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance...

PM Modi welcomes US Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance and their children to his official residence at Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi.

April 21st 2025, 19:16 IST

PM Modi JD vance to hold bilateral talks shortly...

JD Vance India Visit Live Updates: PM Modi JD vance to hold bilateral talks shortly.

April 21st 2025, 18:35 IST

PM Modi-JD Vance meeting to focus on bilateral trade...

JD Vance India Visit: PM Modi-JD Vance meeting to focus on bilateral trade agreements.

April 21st 2025, 18:34 IST

JD Vance to Meet PM Modi Shortly...

JD Vance India Visit: US Vice President to meet PM Modi over dinner.

April 21st 2025, 18:33 IST

JD Vance to visit Amber Fort in Jaipur tomorrow...

JD Vance India Visit Live: JD Vance to visit Amber Fort in Jaipur tomorrow...

April 21st 2025, 17:08 IST

JD Vance India Visit Live Update: US Vice President To Visit Amber Fort In Jaipur Tomorrow

JD Vance India Visit Live Update: US Vice President will visit Amber Fort In Jaipur tomorrow.

April 21st 2025, 16:31 IST

JD Vance and family to have dinner with PM Modi tonight...

JD Vance live updates: JD Vance and his family will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A dinner is also scheduled for evening today.

April 21st 2025, 16:34 IST

JD Vance India Visit Live: JD Vance and Family leave from Akshardham Temple...

JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance, along with their children, leave from Akshardham Temple.

April 21st 2025, 16:33 IST

'Our kids love it' JD Vance on Akshardham Visit...

JD Vance India Visit: 'Our kids love it' JD Vance on Akshardham Visit. "Our kids in particular loved it. God Bless,” he wrote in the guest book.

April 21st 2025, 14:22 IST

Vice President JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance, and Family Visit Akshardham Temple: In Pics

Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
April 21st 2025, 14:19 IST

JD Vance India Visit: Trade, Tariffs, and H-1B Visas -What’s On US Vice President's Agenda?

JD Vance India Visit: US Vice President JD Vance began a four-day visit to India on Monday, where he’s set to play a key role in shaping a crucial phase of U.S.

JD Vance India Visit: Trade, Tariffs, and H-1B Visas – What’s On US Vice President's Agenda?

April 21st 2025, 14:19 IST

ice President of the United States, JD Vance, Akshardham Visit : In Pics

Image
Image
April 21st 2025, 14:19 IST

US Vice President JD Vance and Family Visit Akshardham Temple in Delhi

Vice President of the United States, JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance, along with their children, leave from Akshardham Temple. 

April 21st 2025, 12:21 IST

JD Vance, accompanied by wife Usha and kids, reaches Akshardham Temple

April 21st 2025, 12:21 IST

US Vice President JD Vance and Family to reach Akshardham Temple in Delhi

April 21st 2025, 11:49 IST

MEA Welcomes US VP JD Vance and Delegation as India Visit Begins

MEA Spopkesperson Randhir Jaiswal tweets, "A very warm welcome to Vice President JD Vance,Second Lady of the US Usha Vance, & the US delegation to India, received by Minister of Railways and I&B Ashwini Vaishnaw at the airport. The Official Visit (21–24 Apr) spanning Delhi, Jaipur & Agra is expected to further deepen the India–US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership."
 

April 21st 2025, 10:53 IST

US VP Vance, and family en route to Delhi's iconic Akshardham Temple

April 21st 2025, 10:32 IST

US Vice President JD Vance and Family to Visit Akshardham Temple in Delhi Today

US Vice President JD Vance along with his wife Usha Vance and kids will be visiting Akshardham Temple today on their four-day trip to India. 

April 21st 2025, 10:48 IST

US Vice President JD Vance Welcomed by Classic Dancers at Palam Airport

US Vice President JD Vance was warmly welcomed at Palam Airport in New Delhi with a traditional display of classical dance performances, marking the start of his first official visit to India. 

April 21st 2025, 10:03 IST

US Vice President JD Vance Receives Ceremonial Guard of Honour at Palam Airport

US Vice President JD Vance was welcomed with a ceremonial Guard of Honour at Palam Airport in New Delhi, marking the beginning of his first official visit to India. 

April 21st 2025, 09:58 IST

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw received US Vice President JD Vance

JD Vance In India Live Updates: US Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance arrive at Palam Airport in New Delhi, where they are welcomed by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

April 21st 2025, 09:55 IST

US Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance arrive at Palam Airport | WATCH

April 21st 2025, 09:44 IST

US Vice President JD Vance arrives at Palam airport for his first official visit to India

April 21st 2025, 09:38 IST

US vice president JD Vance arrives in India with family for a four-day visit

US vice president JD Vance arrives in India with family for a four-day visit.  

April 21st 2025, 09:58 IST

JD Vance In India Live Updates: Delhi Police Issue Traffic Advisory; Check Routes

JD Vance In India Live Updates: Delhi traffic police have issued an advisory for today, marking a “special event” due to US Vice President JD Vance’s visit. Commuters are advised to plan accordingly.

April 21st 2025, 09:32 IST

Hoardings Displayed in Delhi Ahead of US Vice President JD Vance’s Arrival

JD Vance In India Live Updates: Ahead of US Vice President JD Vance’s first official visit to India from April 21 to 24, hoardings have been put up near Palam Airport in Delhi. Vance, accompanied by Second Lady Usha Vance, their children, and senior members of the US administration, will meet with Prime Minister Modi during his visit. 
 

April 21st 2025, 09:32 IST

JD Vance Wife's Usha Vance May Visit Ancestral Village in Andhra Pradesh

JD Vance In India Live Updates: As US Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance embark on their first official visit to India on Monday, there is growing anticipation in Vadluru village, Andhra Pradesh. The village, located in West Godavari district, holds special significance as the ancestral home of Usha Vance’s family. 
 

April 21st 2025, 09:32 IST

Taj Mahal Prepares for US Vice President JD Vance’s Visit

JD Vance In India Live Updates: The iconic Taj Mahal, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is getting ready to host US Vice President JD Vance during his official visit to India. Vance and his wife will tour the historic mausoleum, taking in its renowned beauty.

April 21st 2025, 09:32 IST

US Vice President JD Vance's Official Visit to India – Itinerary and Key Events

JD Vance In India Live Updates: US Vice President JD Vance, accompanied by his wife Usha and their three children—Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel—are en route for their first official visit to India. The four-day trip is set to strengthen the India-US relationship, focusing on key discussions about trade agreements and strategic partnerships.

April 21 – JD Vance arrives in New Delhi at 10:00 AM, followed by a visit to the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple.

April 21 – Prime Minister Modi welcomes Vance at 6:30 PM, followed by bilateral talks.

April 21 – Dinner hosted by PM Modi for Vance and his family.

April 22 – Vance visits Amber Fort in Jaipur, followed by a speech at the Rajasthan International Centre.

April 23 – Vance travels to Agra to visit the Taj Mahal and Shilpgram.

April 24 – Vance departs from Jaipur for the United States. 

April 21st 2025, 09:32 IST

JD Vance to land in New Delhi at 9:30 today ahead of meeting with PM Modi

JD Vance In India Live Updates: US vice president JD Vance is expected to land in New Delhi at around 9.30 am IST on Monday.  

April 21st 2025, 09:32 IST

US Vice President JD Vance concludes Italy visit, departs for India

JD Vance In India Live Updates: US Vice President JD Vance and his family recently completed a three-day visit to Italy. During the trip, Vance held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and met with Vatican officials, including Cardinal Pietro Parolin. On Easter Sunday, he had a meeting with Pope Francis. The Vice President and his family attended Good Friday services at St. Peter's Basilica and celebrated Easter at The Papal Basilica of Saint Paul Outside The Walls. Vance has now departed from Rome for his first official visit to India, scheduled from April 21 to April 24.  

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published April 21st 2025, 09:14 IST