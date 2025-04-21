JD Vance Arrives At PM Modi's Residence, Meeting Underway | LIVE

US Vice President JD Vance India Visit Live: US Vice President JD Vance, along with his wife Usha and their three children, arrived in India today for his first official visit. The four-day trip will take them to New Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra. The visit aims to strengthen the relationship between the US and India, with meetings focused on finalizing a trade deal and improving strategic ties.
Before coming to India, Vance completed a visit to Italy, where he met with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Pope Francis, and attended religious services.
Vance is expected to arrive in New Delhi’s Palam Air Force Station at 9:30 am IST today. He will be formally welcomed and later meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During his stay, he will also visit historical sites in Jaipur and Agra before leaving India on April 24. This visit highlights the importance of the India-US partnership and aims to boost cooperation between the two nations.
US Vice President JD Vance India Visit Live updates.
JD Vance India Visit Live Updates: PM Modi JD Vance bilateral talks underway.
PM Modi welcomes US Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance and their children to his official residence at Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi.
JD Vance India Visit Live Updates: PM Modi JD vance to hold bilateral talks shortly.
JD Vance India Visit: PM Modi-JD Vance meeting to focus on bilateral trade agreements.
JD Vance India Visit: US Vice President to meet PM Modi over dinner.
JD Vance India Visit Live: JD Vance to visit Amber Fort in Jaipur tomorrow...
JD Vance India Visit Live Update: US Vice President will visit Amber Fort In Jaipur tomorrow.
JD Vance live updates: JD Vance and his family will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A dinner is also scheduled for evening today.
JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance, along with their children, leave from Akshardham Temple.
JD Vance India Visit: 'Our kids love it' JD Vance on Akshardham Visit. "Our kids in particular loved it. God Bless,” he wrote in the guest book.
JD Vance India Visit: US Vice President JD Vance began a four-day visit to India on Monday, where he’s set to play a key role in shaping a crucial phase of U.S.
Vice President of the United States, JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance, along with their children, leave from Akshardham Temple.
MEA Spopkesperson Randhir Jaiswal tweets, "A very warm welcome to Vice President JD Vance,Second Lady of the US Usha Vance, & the US delegation to India, received by Minister of Railways and I&B Ashwini Vaishnaw at the airport. The Official Visit (21–24 Apr) spanning Delhi, Jaipur & Agra is expected to further deepen the India–US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership."
US Vice President JD Vance along with his wife Usha Vance and kids will be visiting Akshardham Temple today on their four-day trip to India.
US Vice President JD Vance was warmly welcomed at Palam Airport in New Delhi with a traditional display of classical dance performances, marking the start of his first official visit to India.
US Vice President JD Vance was welcomed with a ceremonial Guard of Honour at Palam Airport in New Delhi, marking the beginning of his first official visit to India.
JD Vance In India Live Updates: US Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance arrive at Palam Airport in New Delhi, where they are welcomed by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
US vice president JD Vance arrives in India with family for a four-day visit.
JD Vance In India Live Updates: Delhi traffic police have issued an advisory for today, marking a “special event” due to US Vice President JD Vance’s visit. Commuters are advised to plan accordingly.
JD Vance In India Live Updates: Ahead of US Vice President JD Vance’s first official visit to India from April 21 to 24, hoardings have been put up near Palam Airport in Delhi. Vance, accompanied by Second Lady Usha Vance, their children, and senior members of the US administration, will meet with Prime Minister Modi during his visit.
JD Vance In India Live Updates: As US Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance embark on their first official visit to India on Monday, there is growing anticipation in Vadluru village, Andhra Pradesh. The village, located in West Godavari district, holds special significance as the ancestral home of Usha Vance’s family.
JD Vance In India Live Updates: The iconic Taj Mahal, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is getting ready to host US Vice President JD Vance during his official visit to India. Vance and his wife will tour the historic mausoleum, taking in its renowned beauty.
JD Vance In India Live Updates: US Vice President JD Vance, accompanied by his wife Usha and their three children—Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel—are en route for their first official visit to India. The four-day trip is set to strengthen the India-US relationship, focusing on key discussions about trade agreements and strategic partnerships.
April 21 – JD Vance arrives in New Delhi at 10:00 AM, followed by a visit to the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple.
April 21 – Prime Minister Modi welcomes Vance at 6:30 PM, followed by bilateral talks.
April 21 – Dinner hosted by PM Modi for Vance and his family.
April 22 – Vance visits Amber Fort in Jaipur, followed by a speech at the Rajasthan International Centre.
April 23 – Vance travels to Agra to visit the Taj Mahal and Shilpgram.
April 24 – Vance departs from Jaipur for the United States.
JD Vance In India Live Updates: US vice president JD Vance is expected to land in New Delhi at around 9.30 am IST on Monday.
JD Vance In India Live Updates: US Vice President JD Vance and his family recently completed a three-day visit to Italy. During the trip, Vance held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and met with Vatican officials, including Cardinal Pietro Parolin. On Easter Sunday, he had a meeting with Pope Francis. The Vice President and his family attended Good Friday services at St. Peter's Basilica and celebrated Easter at The Papal Basilica of Saint Paul Outside The Walls. Vance has now departed from Rome for his first official visit to India, scheduled from April 21 to April 24.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.