sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India Economic Summit | Justice Sanjiv Khanna | Middle-East Conflict | Ukraine War | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • USD 100 Billion Bilateral Trade with Russia by 2030 Is Realistic, Says EAM Jaishankar

Published 12:17 IST, November 11th 2024

USD 100 Billion Bilateral Trade with Russia by 2030 Is Realistic, Says EAM Jaishankar

The minister outlined ten areas of development that signal a promising trajectory for strengthening bilateral trade and investment between the two countries.

Reported by: Asian News International
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
USD 100 billion bilateral trade with Russia by 2030 is realistic, says EAM Jaishankar
USD 100 billion bilateral trade with Russia by 2030 is realistic, says EAM Jaishankar | Image: ANI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

12:17 IST, November 11th 2024