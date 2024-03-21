×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 09:40 IST

'Use HARPIC With Sulphuric Acid..': Netizens React To Woman Dyeing Her Hair With Chocolate Ice Cream

Video of a woman coloring her hair with chocolate ice cream has gone viral online

Reported by: Pritam Saha
Woman Dying Hair Using Chocolate Ice Creams
Woman Dying Hair Using Chocolate Ice Creams | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Viral: It has nothing to do with talent, luck, or hard work to become well-known online. Today, success is only coincidental. Additionally, the candidate with the oddest and least chance of winning is more likely to succeed. Recently, a video of a woman coloring her hair with chocolate ice cream has gone viral online. Social media users are outraged by the footage, which surfaced on Instagram.

Dying Hair Using Ice Creams

The woman tells us in the beginning of the video that she watched a popular video online of a beautician dying a client's hair dark. She tries the trick again with three chocolate ice creams after that. She gets an ice cream tub, crushes the bars, and puts the paste on her hair. She says that in order to achieve the required brown color, the ice cream paste must be applied to the hair for 20 minutes. Additionally, the woman requests that her Instagram followers share more of these tricks.

Netizens React Strongly

People enjoy comedy and drama. They also enjoy posing and taking on challenges, even the riskier ones! It's enjoyable, entertaining and a simple method to stay connected. The odd video was uploaded with the same goal in mind, and it received over 250K views in addition to a number of comments on the platform. One user responded to it by saying, "Use harpic with few drops of sulphuric acid. Rub it into your eyes thrice a day for best results." A different user said, "Use petrol and matchstick for better results."

It appears that no one has figured out the secret to success on the internet. Nobody knows why anything goes viral or turns into a meme. Strangely, sometimes success is undermined by simple, unimportant things! People continue attempting strange things in an attempt to take the internet by storm, and in the meantime, audiences are unable to stop talking about, relating to, and laughing at the already popular oddballs!

Published March 21st, 2024 at 08:20 IST

Viral

