Paytm FASTag Update: Users Must Switch to Other Platforms by March 15th to Avoid Issues | Image: ANI

New Delhi: In a bid to ensure a smooth travel experience and avoid inconvenience at toll plazas, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has advised Paytm FASTag users to obtain a new FASTag from another bank before March 15.

This will help avoid penalties or double fee charges while commuting on National Highways, NHAI said in a statement.

Following the Reserve Bank of India's guidelines on restrictions concerning Paytm Payments Bank, the statement said Paytm FASTag users will no longer have the option to recharge or top-up their balance after March 15, 2024.

However, they can continue to use the existing balance to pay tolls beyond the stipulated date, it added.

NHAI also advised Paytm FASTag users to reach out to their respective banks or refer to the FAQs provided on the IHMCL (Indian Highway Management Company Limited) website.

