Updated March 8th, 2024 at 19:26 IST
Uttar Pradesh: 1 Dead, Another Injured as Truck Rams Into Bike
One motorcyclist died and another was injured in UP's Sultanpur when a truck hit the rear of their bike. The driver later fled the scene using his truck.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Sultanpur: One man died and another was injured when a truck rammed into the rear of their bike in UP's Sultanpur district on Thursday night. The incident took place when 55-year-old Ram Tirath and 30-year-old Santosh Kumar were returning from Birsinghpur to Bethra after participating in a cooking programme. As the pair reached Dostpur, a truck rammed into their bike.
So forceful was this impact that the bike was severely damaged and the riders were sent sprawling onto the road. Both were severely injured as the driver of the truck reportedly fled the scene. While both Kumar and Tirath were rushed to a local health facility, the former was declared dead while the latter was subsequently referred to the district hospital in Ambedkar Nagar district.
Advertisement
The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.
With inputs from PTI.
Advertisement
Published March 8th, 2024 at 19:26 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.