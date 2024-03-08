Advertisement

Sultanpur: One man died and another was injured when a truck rammed into the rear of their bike in UP's Sultanpur district on Thursday night. The incident took place when 55-year-old Ram Tirath and 30-year-old Santosh Kumar were returning from Birsinghpur to Bethra after participating in a cooking programme. As the pair reached Dostpur, a truck rammed into their bike.

So forceful was this impact that the bike was severely damaged and the riders were sent sprawling onto the road. Both were severely injured as the driver of the truck reportedly fled the scene. While both Kumar and Tirath were rushed to a local health facility, the former was declared dead while the latter was subsequently referred to the district hospital in Ambedkar Nagar district.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.

With inputs from PTI.