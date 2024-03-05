Three people died and six others were injured when a speeding car hit a staionary truck in UP. | Image: PTI/ Representational

Kaushambi: Three people were killed and six others left injured when a speeding car crashed into a stationary truck on Tuesday. According to Awadesh Kumar Vishwakarma, Circle Officer Sirathu, the occupants of the car were reportedly returning after attending a wedding when their driver fell asleep at the wheel. The car, as noted above, then proceeded to crash into a truck parked on the roadside near the Kasiya village under the Kokhraj police station area.

The injured passengers were taken to the district hospital, where three of them — Divyanshi (7), Harendra Sharma (55) and Rajkumar (45) — were declared dead on arrival, the CO said.

Of the six injured, four were seriously wounded and admitted to a hospital in Prayagraj, Vishwakarma said.

He added that a case has now been registered in the matter.

With inputs from PTI.