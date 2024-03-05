Updated March 5th, 2024 at 20:30 IST
Uttar Pradesh: 3 Dead as Car Rams into Stationary Truck After Driver Falls Asleep at Wheel
The occupants of the car were reportedly returning from a wedding when their driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed the vehicle into a parked truck.
Kaushambi: Three people were killed and six others left injured when a speeding car crashed into a stationary truck on Tuesday. According to Awadesh Kumar Vishwakarma, Circle Officer Sirathu, the occupants of the car were reportedly returning after attending a wedding when their driver fell asleep at the wheel. The car, as noted above, then proceeded to crash into a truck parked on the roadside near the Kasiya village under the Kokhraj police station area.
The injured passengers were taken to the district hospital, where three of them — Divyanshi (7), Harendra Sharma (55) and Rajkumar (45) — were declared dead on arrival, the CO said.
Of the six injured, four were seriously wounded and admitted to a hospital in Prayagraj, Vishwakarma said.
He added that a case has now been registered in the matter.
With inputs from PTI.
Published March 5th, 2024 at 20:30 IST
