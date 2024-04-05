×

Updated December 11th, 2022 at 06:51 IST

Uttar Pradesh: 3 members of family killed in road accident

Three members of a family, including a two-year-old child, were killed after the motorcycle they were travelling on was hit by a truck here on Saturday, police said

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Uttar Pradesh
PTI | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Three members of a family, including a two-year-old child, were killed after the motorcycle they were travelling on was hit by a truck here on Saturday, police said.

The motorcycle was being driven by Shafiquddin who lost control and it fell on the road. A truck coming from the opposite direction ran over his wife Roshan Jahan (38), his son Arhaan and his brother-in-law's daughter Zoya (16), said Neeraj Sharma, Station House Officer, Noorpur.

All three of them died on the spot, the SHO said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post mortem examination. 

Published December 11th, 2022 at 06:51 IST

