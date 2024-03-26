×

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 01:24 IST

Uttar Pradesh: 3 People Killed, 4 Children Injured After 2 Vehicles Collided in Sambhal

At least 3 persons were killed and 4 children were injured after a vehicle carrying them collided head on with another vehicle in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal.

Reported by: Digital Desk
accident
3 killed in a massive road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal | Image:social media
Sambhal Road Accident: At least 3 persons were killed and 4 children were injured after a vehicle carrying them collided head on with another vehicle on the highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district. As per the police, the incident occurred in the Rajpura police station area of Sambhal. Following the incident, the Rajpura police with the help of concerned authorities shifted the bodies of the deceased to the mortuary of a nearby hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Sonu (35), Mukesh (30) and his wife Sunita (28).

Injured children are being treated at a hospital, say police

A case has been registered and probe has been initiated, say police

A senior police official said that all the injured were taken to hospital after the incident, where they are being treated. A case has been registered in the matter and a probe has been initiated.

Circle Officer (Gunnaur), Alok Siddhu said, “There was a collision between two vehicles near Sirsa village under Rajpura police station area in which three persons were killed and four children were injured.”

Siddhu said that the injured have been hospitalised.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination. 
 

Published March 26th, 2024 at 01:24 IST

