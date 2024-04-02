Advertisement

Barabanki: At least 4 school students died and several others severely injured in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki after a speeding school bus overturned, while the students onboard the bus were returning after visiting a zoo. A senior police official said that out of 4 deceased, 3 were school students. The dead bodies of the deceased were shifted to the mortuary of a nearby hospital, while the injured were admitted to various hospitals in critical conditions. It is being said that during the incident, which took place under the Deva police station area, over 25 students got seriously injured, who were on an educational trip to Lucknow Zoo.

According to the information, the accident took place in the Salarpur area of Deva police station in ​​Barabanki. It is being said that all the students travelling in the bus belong to a school located in Harakka village of Suratganj development block of Barabanki.

Advertisement

Injured students are being treated a various hospitals, says a police official

The school students along with teachers had gone to Lucknow on an educational visit and while they were returning back, the bus driver lost his control on the bus resulting in overturning of the bus. According to the local people, the bus went out of control while trying to save a bike rider.

Advertisement

Reports suggest that during the accident, about 40 children were onboard the bus along with 5 teachers. The incident took place near Barabanki’s Deva police station area.

Barabanki ASP CN Sinha confirmed the news, saying, "Today, around 6 pm, a school bus carrying students and teachers was returning from an educational trip from Lucknow. On Dewa-Fatehpur Road, a bike suddenly came in front of the bus and to save the bike, the bus met with an accident. Four people have been killed in the incident and several others are injured. All have been admitted to a hospital for treatment."

Advertisement

CM Yogi instructs officials for all necessary arrangements

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to X, to express his grief saying, “The death of children in a road accident in Barabanki district is extremely sad. My condolences are with the bereaved family. Instructions have been given to the concerned officials for proper treatment of the injured children. May Lord Shri Ram provide peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured children.”

