Updated March 6th, 2024 at 06:43 IST

UP ATS Arrests Married Couple From Prayagraj For Their Alleged Involvement in Naxal Activities

A married couple in Prayagraj was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) for their alleged involvement in Naxal activities.

Reported by: Digital Desk
arrested
Married couple arrested from Prayagraj for their alleged involvement in Naxal activities | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Prayagraj: A married couple in Prayagraj was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) for their alleged involvement in Naxal activities. The UP police arrested the couple from Prayagraj on Tuesday and are interrogating them.

The accused couple have been identified as Kripashankar Singh (49) and his wife Binda Sona alias Suman (41).

Advertisement

Police are interrogating the couple

Following the arrest of the couple, the Anti-Terror Squad said in a statement that Kripashankar Singh and his wife Binda Sona were members of the banned CPI(Maoist) and were involved in plans to wage war against the nation.

Advertisement

According to the statement, the couple had in 2017-2018 given shelter to Naxalite Quanthan Srinivasan, who was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on him.

The duo provided shelter to Srinivasan in Karmahia village of Maharajganj where they got him to work in a school under a false name, the ATS said.

Advertisement

The ATS said an FIR was lodged against seven people in July 2019 for indulging in Naxal activities and some arrests were made. It added that forensic analysis of electronic gadgets seized from them showed Kripashankar Singh and his wife's connections with the banned outfit.

Kripashankar Singh had come in contact with Binda Sona while working in an NGO in Raipur and they got married and joined the banned outfit, the ATS said. 
 

Advertisement

Published March 6th, 2024 at 06:43 IST

