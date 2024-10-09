sb.scorecardresearch
Published 13:24 IST, October 9th 2024

UP By-Elections: Samajwadi Party Releases First List of 6 Candidates

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has announced names of 6 candidates for the upcoming by-elections to State Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

Samajwadi Party
13:13 IST, October 9th 2024