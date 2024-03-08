×

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 17:25 IST

Uttar Pradesh: Farmer Electrocuted to Death in Mathura After Coming Into Contact With a Live Wire

Following his death, angry residents of Tilakgarhi village raised slogans against officials of the electricity department.

Reported by: Digital Desk
A UP farmer died in his field after coming into contact with a live wire.
A UP farmer died in his field after coming into contact with a live wire. | Image:PTI/ Representative
  • 1 min read
Mathura: A 45-year-old farmer died after reportedly being electrocuted while working in his field in UP's Mathura, police said on Friday. The deceased individual, identified as Veeru of Tilakgarhi village, was working on an irrigation system in his fields when a high-tension electricity cable fell on him, killing him on the spot. After the incident, angry villagers protested and raised slogans against officials of the electricity department. 

The agitation only came to an end when Samarth Srivastava, the Sub-Divisional Officer, made assurances in person of not only providing financial compensation to the relatives of the deceased but also of replacing the old electrical wires in the area.   

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. 

With inputs from PTI. 

Published March 8th, 2024 at 17:25 IST

