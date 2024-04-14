Updated April 13th, 2024 at 17:17 IST
Uttar Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out in Server Room of Azamgarh Airport
A fire broke out in the server room of the Azamgarh Airport which was later controlled by the fire brigade on Saturday evening.
Uttar Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out in Server Room of Azamgarh Airport | Image:ANI
Aazamgarh: A fire broke out in the server room of the Azamgarh Airport on Saturday evening. The fire was later controlled by the fire brigade.
According to the visuals, heavy smoke along with flames emanated from the building.
So far, no casualties have been reported.
This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.
