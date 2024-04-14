Uttar Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out in Server Room of Azamgarh Airport | Image: ANI

Aazamgarh: A fire broke out in the server room of the Azamgarh Airport on Saturday evening. The fire was later controlled by the fire brigade.

According to the visuals, heavy smoke along with flames emanated from the building.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A fire broke out in the server room of the Azamgarh Airport which was later controlled by the fire brigade.



(Video source: Fire Officer) pic.twitter.com/TLp8Q4bIwS — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 13, 2024

So far, no casualties have been reported.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

