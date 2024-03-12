×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 13:37 IST

10 New Vande Bharat Trains Launched, UP Gets 3 | Details Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dedicated to Uttar Pradesh three new Vande Bharat trains.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Vande Bharat Train
Vande Bharat Train | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dedicated to Uttar Pradesh three new Vande Bharat trains, further expanding the broad gauge electrified network across the state route. The Prime Minister also launched seven Vande Bharat trains for other states including Maharashtra, Karnataka and Bihar, among others.  

PM Modi greenlighted 10 new high-speed trains between Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam, Mysuru-Dr MGR Central (Chennai), Patna- Lucknow, New Jalpaiguri-Patna, Puri-Visakhapatnam, Lucknow-Dehradun, Kalaburagi–Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru, Ranchi-Varanasi, Khajuraho-Delhi (Nizamuddin).

Advertisement

UP Gets 3 New Vande Bharat Trains

Among the three, two trains will run from Lucknow to Patna and Dehradun, while one will operate between Varanasi and Ranchi. 

Advertisement

Further, the Indian Railways extended the run of Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express (22549) up to Prayagraj from Tuesday onwards.

The new Vande Bharat express rakes are in saffron and green pattern theme.

Advertisement

Currently, five Vande Bharat express services operate in Uttar Pradesh including Lucknow-Varanasi, Gorakhpur-Lucknow, Ayodhya Dham to Anand Vihar and Anand Vihar to Dehradun via West UP.

The already running Vande Bharat trains are running on full-occupancy, the Indian Railways informed. 

Advertisement

The fare related to the newly-launched superfast trains have not been disclosed yet. 

 

Advertisement

Published March 12th, 2024 at 12:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

2 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

2 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

3 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

3 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

4 hours ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

15 hours ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

17 hours ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

17 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

17 hours ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

18 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

18 hours ago
arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

2 days ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

2 days ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Domino's Pizza estimates Q1 sales to dip as marketing spending shifts

    Business News6 minutes ago

  2. Chandigarh school holiday calendar released, check here

    Education6 minutes ago

  3. TNDTE Diploma exam schedule released, check here

    Education8 minutes ago

  4. TN Won't Implement CAA; Muslim Body Approaches Supreme Court | LIVE

    India News10 minutes ago

  5. Amid Political Crisis, Heavy Security Deployment in Haryana | LIVE

    Lok Sabha Elections15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo