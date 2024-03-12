10 New Vande Bharat Trains Launched, UP Gets 3 | Details Here

Advertisement

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dedicated to Uttar Pradesh three new Vande Bharat trains, further expanding the broad gauge electrified network across the state route. The Prime Minister also launched seven Vande Bharat trains for other states including Maharashtra, Karnataka and Bihar, among others.

PM Modi greenlighted 10 new high-speed trains between Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam, Mysuru-Dr MGR Central (Chennai), Patna- Lucknow, New Jalpaiguri-Patna, Puri-Visakhapatnam, Lucknow-Dehradun, Kalaburagi–Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru, Ranchi-Varanasi, Khajuraho-Delhi (Nizamuddin).

UP Gets 3 New Vande Bharat Trains

Among the three, two trains will run from Lucknow to Patna and Dehradun, while one will operate between Varanasi and Ranchi.

Further, the Indian Railways extended the run of Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express (22549) up to Prayagraj from Tuesday onwards.

The new Vande Bharat express rakes are in saffron and green pattern theme.

Currently, five Vande Bharat express services operate in Uttar Pradesh including Lucknow-Varanasi, Gorakhpur-Lucknow, Ayodhya Dham to Anand Vihar and Anand Vihar to Dehradun via West UP.

The already running Vande Bharat trains are running on full-occupancy, the Indian Railways informed.

The fare related to the newly-launched superfast trains have not been disclosed yet.